Roger Federer Kicks Off Training Ahead Of Long-awaited Comeback At Laver Cup 2022: Watch

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and provided a much-awaited update about his return to the tennis court. Federer has been recovering from the knee injury that he suffered at Wimbledon 2021 and has missed over of year of on-court action. Meanwhile, the Swiss tennis great shared a video of him training on the court, prior to his comeback during the Laver Cup 2022.

In the video, Federer can be seen practicing a few forehands, donning a red cap with his iconic ‘RF logo’. The 41-year-old has already confirmed that he will make his comeback to the sport during the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup tournament. The Laver Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin 12 days after the US Open 2022 comes to a close.

Watch Roger Federer training on court ahead of comeback at Laver Cup 2022:

Big 4 of Tennis to play in same team for the first time in history at Laver Cup 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Federer has been an integral part of The Laver Cup, since its inaugural season in 2017. The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held at the O2 Arena in London, starting from September 23. Interestingly, the Laver Cup 2022 will feature the Big 4 of men’s tennis- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray playing on the same team, for the first time in history.

Roger Federer has been confirmed for the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel

The Big 4 share a total of 66 Grand Slam titles among them, which accurately depicts why the tournament will be a treat for tennis fans. The quartet is set to represent Team Europe. Meanwhile, Federer has been also confirmed to appear at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel. His home ATP tournament will be held from October 20 to 30 and will be his first ATP rankings event since Wimbledon 2021.

While Federer has been recovering from his injury, Spanish great Nadal has become a 22-time Grand Slam champion after winning 2022 Australian Open and 2022 French Open. Djokovic went past Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slam titles by winning his 21st major trophy at the Wimbledon 2022. Meanwhile, having made his return to the sport last year, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has also been impressive in the 2022 season so far.