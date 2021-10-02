'Roger Federer Killed Me,' Says Dominic Thiem, Recollecting Their First Encounter

There are only a handful of players who can boast about having a better head-to-head record against Roger Federer. One of them is Austrian Dominic Thiem, who has played seven matches against the 20 time Grand Slam winner and won five of those. However, in their first-ever match, Federer had the upper hand against Thiem, having won 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals at Brisbane, Australia. Thiem opened up about how Federer inspired his playing style and their first match against each other.

While speaking to Stats Perform, Thiem was asked about his thoughts on Federer and the Austrian said: "Maybe playing-wise he was the biggest inspiration obviously because of the one-handed backhand. Because he's the only one of those three who has a one-handed backhand."

He then admitted that he tried to copy Federer's playing style and that the Swiss Maestro was a great source of inspiration for Thiem during the early 2000s.

"So I tried to copy his style a little bit of course, and then when I started to watch tennis, when I was maybe 7-8 years old, he was becoming the No. 1, it was around that time," Thiem added. "So he was the first one I witnessed, so he was from the beginning a great inspiration."

He killed me, it was not nice

Thiem then recalled his first-ever match against Federer and after the first practice against him, how nervous Thiem was in the interview.

"Then I had this first practice with him, I was so nervous and I think everybody can see that in the interview I gave after," Thiem said. "And then big inspiration as well the first time I played against him in a match. He killed me, it was not nice."

He lastly added that defeating Federer for the first time and in subsequent matches, important tournaments that came afterwards felt great. The last match they played against each other was back in 2019 at the ATP Finals in Great Britain which saw Dominic Thiem come out victorious.

"But the way and the journey was great with him, then first time beating him and then beating him also in very important matches like Indian Wells was great," the Austrian said.

(Image: AP)