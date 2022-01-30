Roger Federer Lauds 'inspiration' Rafael Nadal After Latter's Record 21st Grand Slam Win

Rafael Nadal made a stunning comeback from two sets down against Daniil Medvedev on January 30 to win his second Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam overall. The 35-year old Spaniard beat his Russian opponent 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in a match that lasted over five hours, with both players unwilling to give up until the very end.

Following an enthralling and nail-biting encounter between the duo, Roger Federer took to his social media account to praise Nadal for his incredible fighting spirit and congratulated him for entering his name in the history books. Following the win at Melbourne Park, Nadal now stands alone for the most number of Grand Slam victories, one clear of Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer lauds Rafael Nadal on historic 21st Grand Slam triumph

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Roger Federer posted a story to congratulate his friend Rafael Nadal and one of his greatest rivals in history. The Federer vs Nadal battles has undoubtedly been one of the greatest rivalries in the sport of all time considering the two have fought each other on 24 occasions in finals alone. The Spaniard leads the head to head at 14-10.

Following Nadal's historic triumph, Federer posted a story where he wrote, "What a match. To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years, I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now, enjoy this one!"

Having trailed by two sets to love, Daniil Medvedev was in a commanding position to potentially win his second Grand Slam title. However, he could not deny the fighting spirit and might of Nadal, who fought the gruelling battle until the very end and came out on top. The 35-year old Spaniard will now aim to win his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Roland Garros, a title which he has won a record 13 times.