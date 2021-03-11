Roger Federer Makes Winning Return In Doha, Woos Fans With Special Message: WATCH

Exactly 1 year and 39 days after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open, the Swiss Maestro Roger Federer returned to competitive tennis with a win to his name. The long-winded hiatus was a direct result of Federer's two knee surgeries and the extensive rehabilitation that followed. After multiple announcements and withdrawals, the most recent of which came at the 2021 Australian Open, Federer announced once and for all that he would be making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. Here is the Roger Federer match highlights -

Roger Federer Doha legacy

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open, an ATP 250 event, used to a favourite haunt of Roger Federer's before he moved on to focus largely on higher-level tournaments like Masters 1000 and 500 and Grand Slams. Despite that, with his three title wins in Qatar, Federer holds the record for most titles won at the event. Federer's first title run at the series came all the way back in 2005 when he defeated Ivan LjubiÄiÄ‡ 6–3, 6–1 to win. This was followed by a successful title defence against Gaël Monfils 6–3, 7–6 in 2006. Federer last played in Doha in 2011, when he won his third and final title by defeating Nikolay Davydenko 6–3, 6–4.

Roger Federer match highlights: Swiss legend and his successful return

The highly anticipated Roger Federer Doha return, unsurprisingly, did not get off to the easiest start for the former World No.1. Looking for his first title since October 2019 and his fourth at Qatar, Federer's lack of match practise became apparent as he got off to a shaky start against Briton Daniel Evans. After a tough 7-6 (10-8) hold - that saw both men squander a couple of set points - in the first set, Federer went down in spectacular fashion to the World No.28. The 20-time Grand Slam champion looked like a shadow of his former self as Evans took the second set 6-3.

However, Federer tapped into his wealth of experience and pulled off a nail-biting 7-5 victory, ending the match with an impressive 13 aces. As suggested by the scoreline, the game was an extremely close one. In the end, the game was decided by Evans' inability to hold his nerve during crucial moments of the game - something that champions like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have mastered. Forever the fan favourite, Federer also had a sweet message for his supporters after the match. The Roger Federer next match is against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-final of the Qatar Open on March 11.

Roger Federer ranking

When he took his break in 2020, the Roger Federer ranking in the world was at No.3. Coming into this tournament, he is ranked No.6 in the world. Despite his long absence from the sport, Federer has maintained his stop in the top 10 due to a COVID-era change in the ATP's ranking system - meaning that his current ranking has been derived from how he was playing in 2019.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter