Roger Federer Named Switzerland's Brand Ambassador, Reveals What He Will Do With Earnings

Tennis ace Roger Federer, perhaps one of the most famous people from Switzerland, has been roped in by Switzerland Tourism to help the country's struggling travel sector bounce back from the pandemic. Having represented the country internationally since he played his first pro game in 1998, Federer's association with ST, in CEO, Martin Nydegger's words, is "a perfect match". With the pandemic proving resurgent in parts of the world, the STxFederer campaigns will begin in April 2021 with a focus on Europe, followed by the USA and then, Asia.

Roger Federer's charitable plans for Swiss Tourism deal fee

Talking about the partnership, Federer echoed Nydegger sentiments, adding that "Whenever I step on the court, whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it. I have been very proud to do that.. and it will always be like that. To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me”. Professing his love for his homeland, Federer also confessed that while he has 'been all over the world', Switzerland has remained his 'favourite place'.

Thus, not only will the Swiss Maestro be the face of Switzerland Tourism's campaign, he will also curate a list of his favourite places in the country for travellers to enjoy. Furthering his goal to help his country in any way possible, Federer has also revealed that he will donate whatever remuneration he receives from this association to the Roger Federer Foundation. This amount will go towards supporting disadvantaged children in Switzerland.

Roger Federer net worth and Roger Federer house

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Roger Federer's net worth to be somewhere around $450 million. Of this net worth, Federer's lifetime earnings from the game stands at $129,981,743 (ATP figures). Federer was ranked #1 on Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes 2020 list, with an estimated salary of $6.3 million and $100 million from endorsements in 2020 alone. As one of the most charismatic and popular sportspersons in the world, Federer has lucrative endorsement deals with several luxury brands like Rolex, Barilla, Moët & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, NetJets, Jura Elektroapparate and many others.

His deal with his new kit sponsor UNIQLO alone, is said to have been worth $300 million. Meanwhile, the Roger Federer family is set to move to the opulent Swiss district of Rapperswil-Jona - the spot of the new Roger Federer house - as their swanky new 16,000 square feet home nears completion. While the plot for the home was purchased back in 2018, work on it began only in 2019. Progress on the building has been considerably slow, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, but when complete, the house will boast an unparalleled view of Lake Zurich, a mountain range and a castle.

The Roger Federer Grand Slams count stands at 20 at present, which continues to be a world record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

