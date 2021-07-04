Roger Federer Prepares For 'Manic Monday' Post Third Round Win Over Cameron Norrie

Roger Federer continued his march towards capturing his 21st grand slam title following his third-round win over British opponent Cameron Norrie. The former World No 1 despite losing the third set went onto register 6-4,6-4,5-7,6-4 win over his opponent. The win was also the 1,250th of his illustrious career. After the win, Federer in his on-court interview said, “I’m super relieved as it was a tough battle. I was so close to serving it out in the third set and I thought he played excellent today. I think I kept a high level of play, but he did well to break me at the end of the third set. Overall, I can be very happy with the way I played”.

Roger Federer waits for 'Manic Monday'

The sixth seed, who is now 104-13 at Wimbledon Championships, will next challenge Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego. The duo had faced each either at the 2019 Roland Garros where Federer inflicted straight-set defeat on Sonego. Ahead of the match Roger Federer put up a post on his Twitter handle referring to the upcoming 'Manic Monday'.

The Manic Monday is about Wimbledon’s tradition of holding all of the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches on the same day, however, the tradition will no longer be continued from the 2022 edition. The All England Club has decided to add action on the traditional mid-fortnight rest day. As per the tradition, a middle Sunday off before the tournament resumes.

Highlights form the Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie match

Norrie let Federer get his grip on the match in the sixth game of the first set. From 2-3 down, Federer won 12 points in a row to take control of the match. The Swiss ace closed out the first set in a 30-minute opener. The second also saw Federer dominating Norrie who fought hard and saved a set point on serve at 3-5, However Federer without much trouble served out the set and took a two-sets advantage in the next game.

In the third set, the British player matched the 20-time Grandslam winner and from 15/40 in the third set, Norrie won eight straight points to not only take the set but also take the match to the fourth set. In the fourth set, both players exchanged service breaks midway, but Federer continued his pursuit of breaking his opponent's serve, which eventually happened at 4-4. The Swiss finally closed down the match and cruised to the next round.

Image: Roger Federer / Twitter