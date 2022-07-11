Roger Federer Provides Worrying Update On His Future After Dropping Out Of ATP Rankings

Former world number one Roger Federer has issued a major update on his tennis future after dropping out of the ATP rankings for the first time in 25 years. The Swiss Maestro has fallen out of the rankings after not having played a competitive match since Wimbledon last year due to a knee injury.

Roger Federer issues major update on future

While Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon 2022 as one of the former champions for a special showcase of appreciation, he has not participated in any competitive event for over a year now. Speaking about his future to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, the 40-year-old hinted that he may soon hang up his boots after an illustrious career.

"I am a winner lover, but if you're not competitive anymore, then it's better to stop," said Federer. "I don't think I need the tennis. I am happy with the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade. Tennis is part of, but not my entire identity. I want to be and remain successful, and put a lot of energy into business - probably give more than I should sometimes, but that can also be done outside of sports. I know a professional career can't last forever and that's okay."

The Swiss Maestro then went on to add how it felt extremely strange not to play at Wimbledon for the first time since 1998. "It feels very strange for me not to play Wimbledon this year and to watch it on TV, as I've been there every time since 1998. But I've been on the road for so long that it was also nice to experience a little more peace and to be in one place more often, which already happened due to the coronavirus. It gave me the opportunity to selectively sort out my travels and give something back."

He concluded his comments by stating that while he misses the sport and travelling all over the world, he has found newfound peace at home. "At times we miss travelling the world, and of course, I also miss the sport, but also feel: life at home in a, let's say, normal way, is also good," added Federer.

Roger Federer's staggering career achievements

Over his two-decade-long career, there is little that Roger Federer has not achieved as he has established himself as one of the best men's singles tennis stars of all time. The Swiss maestro has won a whopping 20 Grand Slams, just one behind newly crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and two behind longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

When it comes to big titles (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 & Olympics) he has won 54, five behind the Spaniard and 10 behind the Serbian. Moreover, Federer also holds some of the biggest records of all time. He is the only individual to win the US Open on five consecutive occasions (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and Wimbledon a record eight times.