Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Andy Murray? Novak Djokovic names his best tennis rivalries

Novak Djokovic has defied his age in a grand manner. The 36 year old is currently the record Grand Slam holder in men's tennis in the Open Era with 24 Grand Slams in his tally. He has managed to surpass the achievements of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in a flash.

Novak Djokovic names his favourite on court rivals

Djokovic took advantage of Federer and Nadal's absence due to persistent injury issues and stormed way ahead of them when it comes to titles. The Serbian tennis star won the US Open title pretty recently and has not shown any kind of fatigue in recent times.

Djokovic also participated in the Ryder Cup as he was seen warming his hand in Golf. The tennis star insisted the future of tennis is pretty safe in the hands of Carlos Alcaraz but terms Nadal, Federer and Andy Murray as his favourite rivals on the court.

"I think tennis, definitely the future is looking good with Carlos leading that field. We've had some thrilling encounters.This year with the final at Wimbledon and also Roland Garros and Cincinnati - that was one of the best three-set matches I've ever played. It's great for our sport there are more rivalries happening, but rivalries with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, particularly, and also with Andy Murray are right up there for me."

When will Novak Djokovic retire?

He also further fuelled his retirement rumours as he cast doubt on whether he would frequently meet Alcaraz in days to come.

"Hopefully I'll play him as many times as I played the other guys and that will mean I'll be playing for years to come. But I doubt that, let's see how it goes.

"I've had a fantastic year. Grand Slams are the ones that count the most for me at this point of my career, they're the ones where I want to play my best tennis.

"This year, (winning) three out of four Slams and another final, I couldn't ask for more," he signed off.