Roger Federer Responds To Virat Kohli's Message, Makes Huge Promise To Indian Fans

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who retired from professional tennis last week after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022, has responded to former India captain Virat Kohli's heartfelt video message. The Swiss Maestro thanked the 33-year-old for his message and told him that he hopes to make it to India soon.

Roger Federer responds to Kohli's video message

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Roger Federer wrote, "Thanks, Virat Kohli. I hope to make it to India soon." The tennis legend replied after Kohli sent him a beautiful video. In the video, the former Indian men's cricket team captain commented on how he had the outstanding opportunity to meet Federer at the Australian Open in 2018 and thanked the Swiss Maestro for leaving fans like him with amazing memories.

"Hello, Roger. It's a great honour for me to be able to send this video to you, congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories. I personally had the chance to meet you at the Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way. You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on the court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care," said Kohli.

Laver Cup 2022: Federer's last tennis match

41-year-old tennis legend made his final on-court appearance on Friday in the Laver Cup 2022. Federer teamed up with Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the men’s doubles event at the tournament, where the duo ended up facing a 6-4, 6-7 (7), 9-11 defeat. With the loss, Federer bid adieu to professional tennis by drawing curtains on his 24-year-long illustrious career.