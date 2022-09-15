Roger Federer Retires: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute As Swiss Great Announces Retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer on September 15 confirmed that he will retire from the sport later this month after playing his last competitive tournament at Laver Cup. The Swiss maestro issued a statement on social media, where he dubbed the announcement as a "bittersweet decision" and said that he will miss everything that the tour has given him over the course of his illustrious career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked his wife Mirka, his parents, and his sister for supporting him in his journey.

Wishes pour in for Federer

Prominent faces of the cricket fraternity took to social media to extend their wishes to the 41-year-old as he announced that he will retire later this month. Hardik Pandya, Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, and Manoj Tiwary are among the names who have sent their wishes to Federer. While Hardik congratulated Federer on his brilliant career, Pathan said that tennis courts will miss the grace of the Swiss legend. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar dubbed Federer the "Rolls-Royce" of tennis and also called him the "greatest of all time."

Forever 🐐. Forever class.



Thank you for making us fall in love with tennis! 💜@rogerfederer #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/FxPqxeYrWk — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 15, 2022

It was inevitable and it has happened. But what joy while it lasted. Tennis, and all sport, will say a huge thank you to #RogerFederer. He played with our emotions as much as he played against the opponent. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 15, 2022

Tennis courts will miss the Grace of #rogerfederer — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 15, 2022

The Rolls-Royce of Tennis. Greatest of all time 🐐🐐🐐🐐 #RogerFederer https://t.co/oUpOHeHTlc — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 15, 2022

There can never be another @rogerfederer! 🎾



We will miss the legend who changed the dimension of the game single-handedly. An artist of this wonderful sport. 🎾#RForever #RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/p9ZrjC9Z4f — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer's career

With a career total of 20 Grand Slam victories, Federer is one of the most successful male tennis players in the history of the game. The former World No. 1 has won a record eight men's singles Wimbledon championships in addition to six Australian Open, five US Open, and one French Open titles. Federer is ranked third in the list of all-time ATP prize money earners, having won a total of US$130,594,339 in his career so far.

Federer won his last Grand Slam singles title in 2018 after he defeated Marin Cilic of Croatia in the Australian Open final. Federer has won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award a record five times. The 2014 Davis Cup winner has also won two Olympic medals in his career. Federer won a gold medal in the Doubles category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before winning a silver medal in the singles category at the 2012 London Olympics. Federer has eight doubles titles under his belt.

Image: AP