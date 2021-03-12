Roger Federer Returns To Training After Facing Embarrassing Defeat In Qatar Open

Although Roger Federer returned to the ATP Tour with a win, his last match at the Doha Open left him embarrassed. Federer lost to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in his previous match despite having a match point. As a result of this humiliating defeat, Federer has decided to withdraw from the upcoming ATP 500 event in Dubai and instead return to training.

Roger Federer Doha defeat

Roger Federer’s comeback from a knee injury ended in the quarter-finals of the Doha Open when he was beaten in three sets by Nikoloz Basilashvili. Basilashvili saved a match point against Federer in the deciding set and went on to break the Swiss Maestro's serve. After this stunning defeat, Federer revealed on social media that he was still not at 100% yet, and hence, it was best for him to return to training and withdraw from the Dubai Open.

"It’s been great to be back on the ATP Tour, loved every minute playing in Doha once again. I’ve decided it’s best to go back to training and as a result, I’ve decided to withdraw from Dubai next week," said the 20-time Grand Slam Champion. "I've come from so far away that I am actually happy I was able to play back-to-back three-set matches against top players. That's an important step forward for me. I'm not at 100% yet. I still need another five or six weeks in fitness," added Federer.

Roger Federer keen on returning to Wimbledon

After losing to world number 42 Nikoloz Basilashvili, Roger Federer has revealed that he wants to get back to training and prepare for Wimbledon. Federer had finally made his return to the Doha Open after being sidelined due to a knee injury for the past 14 months, but it still seems that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is not fully fit. "In the next four months until Wimbledon, we've got to take a real good look at the schedule and see how much workload the knee can take, and what's the best way to prepare for what's basically the beginning of the season for me — which is the grass-court season."

With Federer being the most successful player in the Open Era at Wimbledon with 8 wins, this tournament would be the best opportunity for him to win another Grand Slam. With Rafael Nadal having equalled Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slams, Federer would hope to get back to the top as quickly as possible. Hence, it seems important for him to take this time off and recover in time for Wimbledon in June.