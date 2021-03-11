Roger Federer Reveals Interesting Reason Why Younger Stars May Yet Not End 'Big Three' Era

After making an impressive comeback in the ATP Tour with a win against Daniel Evans, Roger Federer also explained an interesting idea as to why younger players may not end the 'Big Three' era just yet. Roger Federer is next set to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the ATP Qatar Open. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST on March 11.

Roger Federer gives an interesting take as to why 'Big Three' domination will continue

In a recent interview, Roger Federer declared his eagerness to return to the top once again and continue to be a hurdle for the younger stars. In the process, he also gave an interesting take as to why the 'Big Three' domination will continue even if one were able to beat Federer. "One of them might defeat me but fail to defeat Novak Djokovic, or beat Novak but fail to beat Rafael Nadal, or beat Rafa but fail to beat me. We will try to stand fast for the longest time possible and will try to increase the number of our titles," said Federer.

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic

As Roger Federer makes his return to the court, Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic, aged 33, has won 18 Grand Slams while both Federer and Rafael Nadal have won 20 each. With Djokovic still in pursuit of beating Federer and Nadal's record of Grand Slams, it seems that the 'Big Three' domination will not end soon as each one of these stars would want to add to their tally.

Roger Federer next match

After beating Daniel Evans in the Round of 16 of the Doha Open, Roger Federer has now set up a clash with Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili. The quarter-final match is scheduled for March 11 and will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Federer will be looking for his first title since October 2019 and his fourth at the Doha Open.

Roger Federer sets sights on Olympic return

After making his much-awaited return to the ATP tour, Roger Federer has revealed that he is keen on taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. "The Olympics is a major goal for me. Unfortunately, I missed the Rio Olympics (in 2016) because of a left knee injury. I hope I will return to the Tokyo Olympics. I hope that I will be fully in (shape) by then and that questions about my knee will stop," said Federer.