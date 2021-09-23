Roger Federer Says Calendar Grand Slam Is Still 'possible' For Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the tennis world for the past 20 years, and the three of them have an astonishing 60 Grand Slams in total divided equally amongst them. They share a close relationship as well, as Nadal previously revealed they are regularly in touch over various things. Over the past year, Djokovic has gotten the closest out of the Big Three to a Calender Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in a year.) He won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon however, in the final of the US Open he was defeated by Daniil Medvedev. People have been doubting whether the Serbian has it in him to go for the special feat again but according to his rival and friend Federer, Novak could achieve the Calendar Grand Slam saying that while it is difficult it is still a possibility. Speaking to Eurosport the Swiss Maestro said:

I think it is possible that it's going to happen again. We saw it with Novak, myself and Rafa (Nadal) that we come extremely close, but just doing it, I think you need a bit of luck, you need perseverance, strength, you need everything. That's why I think it's going to be hard but it's possible. What Novak did this year was, of course, truly exceptional.

All three players have gotten close to completing the Calendar Slam, Federer won three major titles in the same year on three occasions, 2004, 2006, and 2007, and Nadal once in 2010 but neither of the two got as close as Djokovic did this year at the US Open, where he was just one match away for the amazing feat.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer share a good relationship

In an interview, Nadal said that Djokovic, Federer and he himself were all in touch regularly. They exchange messages regarding the promotion of tennis and share a good relationship with each other. Nadal told Dubai Eye 103.8: "We are in touch, no doubt. At the end of the day, we talk the same language, we are together and are doing the same thing for such a long time. We love what we are doing so I think we have a responsibility for promoting our sport the right way. So we are just trying to take care of things that can be helpful to keep promoting tennis around the world."

(Image: AP)