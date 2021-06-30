Roger Federer Says Mannarino "could Have Won The Match" After Surviving Scare At Wimbledon

Roger Federer survived a close call in the first round of the Wimbledon 2021 against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who was forced to retire owing to a knee injury he picked up in the match on Tuesday. Federer, who has not lost a game in the opening round of Wimbledon since 2002, improved his record to 102-13 at the All England Club.

"I got a bit lucky" says Federer

"It’s awful," said Federer, in an on-court interview. "It shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career. I wish him all the best and I hope he recovers quickly so we see him back on the courts. He could have won the match at the end. Obviously he was the better player, so I definitely got a bit lucky." "You don’t get many walkovers throughout a career and you try also not to have it happen to yourself. It’s a reminder how quickly it goes. But of course, I’m obviously happy I can get another chance for another match here. I worked very hard and at the end I enjoyed myself out here today. It was great fun until the end, obviously."

Close call for Federer

Federer claimed the first set comfortably by winning 22 of 26 service points, completing the 39 minute opener with a backhand winner. But Mannarino's unorthodox style of play never let Federer settle into his usual match rhythm.

The Swiss made four straight forehand errors which handed Mannarino a 6-1 lead in the second set tie-breaker.

Then the Frenchman came within two points of a 3-0 lead in the third set. Federer, did well to respond but in the sixth game his serve was broken with a forehand volley winner by Mannarino to grab a two sets to one lead.

In the fourth set Federer saved a break point in the opening game and after that it was like watching him in his prime. Federer went on to win 11 of the next 12 points for a 3-0 advantage.

Mannarino then slipped in the seventh game of the fourth set, coming down heavily on his left knee. He tried to start the fifth set before deciding against it and retired from the match. The scoreline at the end was 6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 ret.

Federer says Mannarino caused "a lot of problems" for him

"I tried to cut down the length of points a little bit," said Federer. "I thought he found a nice groove from the baseline. He’s famous with that shovel backhand. He creates a lot of problems for so many players and he did the same again today on the grass against me. That’s why I tried to maybe cut down on the length of points a little bit. "It worked well, and once I got the break, obviously, I was able to maybe loosen up a little bit up and then everything ended. At the end, it was a very up and down match overall I thought. We were both… trying to figure out who could enjoy the baseline a little bit more than the other. But I felt like I had to adjust my game more than he had to, and that was credit to him of course."

Federer now faces Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the second round of the Wimbledon 2021 on Thursday.