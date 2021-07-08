Roger Federer Says That He Does Not Know If This Was His Last Wimbledon

After Roger Federer's quarter-final Wimbledon loss to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets with the scoreline at 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0, Federer was in a reflective mood and said that he'll take the next few days to decide about his future and whether this was his last Wimbledon.

In a post-match press conference, the Swiss Maestro was asked if this was the last time he played at Wimbledon to which Federer replied saying "I don't know, I really don't know. I've got to regroup."

"My goal was always, for the past year and more to always try to play another Wimbledon. The initial goal was to play last year that was never going to happen plus the (COVID-19) pandemic hit. I was able to make it this year which I'm really happy about," Federer added.

"Like I said that with everything that comes after Wimbledon we were always going to sit down and talk about it because clearly now Wimbledon is over (for me) and I have to take a few days. We'll speak a little bit tonight depending on how I feel and the next couple of days as well. We go from there and just see 'what do I need to do to be in better shape and so that I can be more competitive," the eight-time Wimbledon champion said.

As the Swiss then went on to finish, he said "I'm actually very happy that I made it till here and played Wimbledon at the level that I did after everything that I went through. At my age, you're never sure what's around the corner."

Federer struggled from the get-go

Federer was struggling from the start as Hurkacz read his second serve like a book. Despite saving three break points to hold for 2-2, coming back from a 0/40 deficit, Federer could not hold him back in his next service game as Hurkacz struck a set of backhand winners to go up 4-2.

The sixth seed raised his game to grab the first three games of the second set, always changing up his returns, including a bold drop shot return at 4-1. But Hurkacz was unfazed, and he continued to move the Swiss player around the court, dragging him out wide and blasting backhands up the line with great success.

After getting them back on serve, Hurkacz fired a stinging cross-court passing shot in the tie-break and crushed an unreturned first serve to take the set. The Pole, who struck 10 aces in the match, won 79% (41/52) of points behind his first serve.

Hurkacz could do seemingly no wrong in the third set, where he made only two unforced errors and dominated the set as he reeled off all six games in a row. He ran through the set and sealed his victory after just an hour and 49 minutes as Federer pushed a forehand out wide which was his 31st unforced error of the match.

Up next for Hurkacz in his maiden Wimbledon semi-final is the Italian Matteo Berrettini and they face each other on July 9.

(Image Credits: @atptour/Twitter)