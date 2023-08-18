Roger Federer Set To Make Laver Cup Return To Vancouver, To Make A Special Appearance

The Laver Cup is a hard surface indoor tennis tournament, which was inaugurated in 2017. So far, there have been 5 editions of the tournament and the latest edition is set to start on September 21, 2023. The fans have shown some massive interest in this tennis competition recently.

3 things you need to know

In the 2022 edition, Team World defeated Team Europe

Team Europe has been victorious in the last 4 editions of the tournament

The 2023 Laver Cup will take place in Canada

Roger Federer will be present at the Laver Cup 2023

The Laver Cup, a prestigious tennis competition, has garnered worldwide popularity and recognition. It distinguishes itself by uniting the Big Three - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic - as teammates rather than rivals. This year, the Laver Cup will take place in Vancouver, Canada, and it is thrilling news that Roger Federer will make his return after bidding adieu from the sport in the year 2022.

Federer retired from tennis exactly one year ago as he concluded his career as a 20-time Grand Slam champion. However, he recently posted a video on social media announcing his presence in the 2023 Laver Cup in Canada to commemorate his retirement anniversary.

Federer and Nadal lost their final Laver Cup doubles match to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock last year, and he effectively ended his career. Now, Federer will return to the Laver Cup, but not as a player, but as the person in charge of drawing the last match on the first day. After the match, he will also take part in an interview with Jim Courier.

The Laver Cup has grown in popularity due to its unique format, which brings together legendary players and provides spectators with thrilling matches and moments. For tennis enthusiasts, Federer's return and participation in the event lend an additional layer of excitement and nostalgia.

Which players are going to participate in the 2023 edition of the Laver Cup 2023?

Team World will be captained by John McEnroe and they have announced three out of their 6 players thus far.

The ninth-ranked Taylor Fritz, the tenth-ranked Frances Tiafoe, and the fourteenth-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nick Kyrgios was also scheduled to play, but the Australian, who has missed every Grand Slam this year due to injury, has also withdrawn.

On the other hand, Team Europe will be led by Bjorn Borg, and his team includes the World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world ranked number five Holger Rune; the world ranked number 7 Casper Ruud, and the world-ranked number 8 Andrey Rublev are the members of Team Europe.

According to the reports, the additional players will be announced in the coming weeks for both teams. Nadal won’t be competing in the 2023 season and Djokovic is reported to be out of this edition of the competition so far.