Roger Federer Sparks Off Injury Fears After Skipping Practice Ahead Of Aus Open Semifinal

Tennis News

World No.3 Roger Federer was reportedly not present at the practice as he took a day off on Wednesday, January 29, 2019. Will he play the next clash?

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roger Federer

World No.3 Roger Federer was reportedly not present at the practice session as he took a day off on Wednesday. Federer will go head-to-head against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2020 semi-final. Roger Federer edged past Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final to enter semis.

Roger Federer's injury problems continue

Even though the Swiss tennis star had a groin issue in the last match at the Melbourne Park, he overcame the rookie American. Roger Federer, aged 38, received a medical time out for a groin problem in his quarter-final clash in Australian Open 2020. Roger Federer saved seven match points before he defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (8) 6-3.

After winning the match against Tennys Sandgren, Roger Federer had hinted that he will need a lot of rest in order to be fit for the upcoming match. According to Tennis World, there are chances that Roger Federer will miss the semi-final clash against the World No.2 Novak Djokovic as he had already missed Wednesday’s practice session.

Published:
