Roger Federer Sparks Off Injury Fears After Skipping Practice Ahead Of Aus Open Semifinal

World No.3 Roger Federer was reportedly not present at the practice session as he took a day off on Wednesday. Federer will go head-to-head against defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2020 semi-final. Roger Federer edged past Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final to enter semis.

Cincinnati 2003: Federer saves 7 match points to beat Draper

Aus Open 2020: Federer saves 7 match points to beat Sandgren



17 years on, @rogerfederer continues to amaze... pic.twitter.com/mUKGAf069O — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer's injury problems continue

Even though the Swiss tennis star had a groin issue in the last match at the Melbourne Park, he overcame the rookie American. Roger Federer, aged 38, received a medical time out for a groin problem in his quarter-final clash in Australian Open 2020. Roger Federer saved seven match points before he defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (8) 6-3.

One of the greatest finals ever played on the #ATPTour.



When @rogerfederer met @DjokerNole in Montreal in 2007, they played a simply sensational match 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NgbcleLqJw — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2020

After winning the match against Tennys Sandgren, Roger Federer had hinted that he will need a lot of rest in order to be fit for the upcoming match. According to Tennis World, there are chances that Roger Federer will miss the semi-final clash against the World No.2 Novak Djokovic as he had already missed Wednesday’s practice session.

.@DjokerNole has not lost a Grand Slam match to Roger Federer since 2012, winning their last five encounters at majors 😮



Can he make it 6️⃣ & counting tonight? #AusOpen — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2020

