Roger Federer Takes Up New Role Amid Absence From Tennis Court; Read To Know More

Roger Federer's presence at this year's US Open will be missed by tennis fans following the Swiss superstar's withdrawal from the tournament. Ahead of the US Open, the former World No 1 had revealed that he requires surgery on his knee that will see him on crutches for "many months". With no tennis action to look forward to, Federer took the opportunity to judge a T-shirt design contest the news regarding which was revealed by the tennis star himself.

UT Grand Prix 2022: Roger Federer to judge a T-shirt design competition

Roger Federer's participation as a judge in the competition was confirmed by the player himself through a video posted by UNIQLO on the Twitter handle. According to firstsportz.com Roger Federer UNIQLO partnership goes back to 2018 when the player had signed a record-breaking deal with the Japanese retail giant.

He said' “I was assigned to serve as a judge for the UT Grand Prix 2022. This year’s theme is Peanuts, and this competition was realised to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the author Charles M. Schulz".

Stating that Schulz was famous for his love for tennis, Federer said that his works often depicted Snoopy enjoying tennis. He said that he has decided to participate as a member of the judges in honour of Schultz.He told his fans that this year it is your chance to have your t-shirt designs sold at UNIQLO stores around the world. "I look forward to your entries. Have fun doing them, and I’ll see you soon," he added.

About UT Grand Prix 2022

The UT Grand Prix 2022 will witness the Japanese company commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of American author and cartoonist Charles M. Schulz. The contest theme is his famous comic strip, Peanuts. The participants will get a chance to use T-shirts as a creative medium and will be open to all artists to showcase their creativity. Besides Federer, some other members of the judging panel include the Charles M. Schulz Museum and a team of Charles M. Schulz creative associates.

Roger Federer 2021 season

The Swiss player was last seen at Wimbledon, where he lost the match to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. The 20-time Grand Slam winner had even skipped Tokyo Olympics following the Wimbledon exit. Federer had only returned to the tennis circuit in March after being away from the game for 15 months following two surgeries on his knee. It was in February this year when Federer's knee injury came into the limelight after he announced the same on his Twitter handle. The tennis star had said that doctors confirmed that surgery on the right knee was the right thing to do and he was confident of a full recovery.