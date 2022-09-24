Tennis great Roger Federer played the final competitive game of his career on Friday at the ongoing Laver Cup in England. On Saturday, Federer took to his official social media handles to thank all the players and fans who were in attendance at The O2 Arena to share the emotional moment with him. The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on his Twitter handle that it was a magical evening yesterday and means the world to him.

"It was a magical evening yesterday. Thank you again to all the players and fans who were here to share this moment with me. It means the world," Federer wrote in his post.

As far as Federer's final match is concerned, the 41-year-old partnered with his longtime rival Rafael Nadal to lock horns against the doubles pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock to play the final of the Men's Doubles event at the Laver Cup. Tiafoe and Sock won the game by a score of 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9.

In his post-match interview, he also had some special words for the rest of his family and for the team that has helped him become the player that he is. "Everybody is here tonight... my family, so it’s great. I had so much fun over the last 13 years. Everybody’s here - the girls, the boys (Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Leo, and Lenny). And then I don’t know…I find that always funny. We always blame my mom for everything because without her I wouldn’t be here, of course. So, thanks to my parents, you have been amazing. Thank you!"

As for the rest of his team, he added, "But to be saying goodbye to a team; I always felt that I was a team player at heart. Singles don’t really do that a whole lot, but I have had a team, you know, that travelled with me around the world. It’s been amazing with them. So, thanks to everybody who made it work for so many years."

Federer's career

With a career total of 20 Grand Slam victories, Federer is one of the most successful male tennis players in the history of the game. The former World No. 1 has won a record eight men's singles Wimbledon championships in addition to six Australian Open, five US Open, and one French Open titles. Federer is ranked third in the list of all-time ATP prize money earners, having won a total of US$130,594,339 in his career so far.

Image: Twitter/RogerFederer