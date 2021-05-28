Roger Federer Trains Ahead Of French Open 2021, Fans Spot Something Fascinating On Him

The mental games have begun even before the actual action is due to take place at the French Open 2021. While self admittedly unlikely to go too deep at the Slam this season, Roger Federer will have two massive tennis records on the line going into the series. If he somehow wins, Federer will become the first man to own more than 20 Grand Slam titles as well as the first among the current crop of players to own a double career slam - two titles at each Grand Slams. However, having failed to impress upon his return this year, Federer has turned to the past to inspire him at Roland Garros.

Roger Federer French Open 2021 outfit gets fans' attention

Perhaps somewhat disillusioned with himself post his return to the ATP Tour Roger Federer has already declared that his priority in 2021 will not be the French Open, but rather, Wimbledon. Returning to the game after more than a year-long injury layoff, the Roger Federer Doha campaign ended disappointingly early after the Swiss maestro was defeated by Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals. After waiting nearly two months to come back, Federer's run in Geneva ended even sooner, as he was sent back after his very first match against Pablo Andujar.

Despite this dismal performance, the Roger Federer ranking has not taken too much of a tumble. With protected rankings coming into play, the legend will enter the French Open 2021 as the No. 8 seed - though this gives him no advantage considering he has been drawn in the same bracket as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. As he practices ahead of the French Open, fans have noticed that Federer has elected to wear an outfit resembling the one he wore at the 2011 French Open - the last time he reached the finals of the Slam.

While he lost that 2011 final to Rafael Nadal, it was the closest Federer ever came to completing his double career slam. With that in mind, the 2009 champion's red and white attire should be enough to at least remind some of his opponents of just how good he can get. According to the Roger Federer French Open 2021 schedule, the World No.8 will have an easy Round 1 opponent in a yet to be decided qualifier from the draw.

French Open 2021 schedule

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

Image Credits: French Open Twitter