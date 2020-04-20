Roger Federer Trolls Himself With Inspirational Message On 'Me At 20' Throwback Post

Roger Federer has been entertaining fans by posting videos of various challenges on his social media account after staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from hitting balls against the wall, Roger Federer has also been urging fans to stay safe from coronavirus. The videos of his challenges were his way of asking fans to remain active and busy while being under self-isolation inside their respective homes. Roger Federer's latest post saw the 20-time Grand Slam champion posting a 'Me at 20' throwback picture of himself.

Also Read: Roger Federer Trolls Wife Mirka Over Fan's Query About Them Playing Doubles Ever Again

Roger Federer shares Me at 20 throwback image

On Saturday, Roger Federer shared a Me at 20 throwback image in which the Swiss ace can be seen wearing a suit and a tie and also mentioning that it was the first time he had worn a tie. In this Me at 20 image, Roger Federer also used #premirka as a hashtag and Mirka is his wife’s name. Through this hashtag, Federer wanted to say that this was him before he had even met his wife. Federer also passed the message to his fans where he told them that there will certainly be better days ahead.

Also Read: 1.6 Lakh Dead, But Novak Djokovic Still Deems Covid Vaccine For Tennis Stars A 'dilemma'

Roger Federer trick shot

The Roger Federer trick shots video took social media by storm with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Coco Gauff taking part and posted a video of the same. The Roger Federer trick shots video sees him practicing his trick shots against the wall. In this video, some of the Roger Federer trick shots also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Here's the video of Roger Federer's trick shots.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Discuss COVID-19 Fund

Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

Just like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer also made a donation for coronavirus, bringing a huge relief to the people of Switzerland, who are suffering from coronavirus. The announcement about the Roger Federer donation was done by the legend himself in a video. Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have donated 1 million CHF ($1.02 billion) to battle the COVID-19 disease.

Also read: Roger Federer Gives Witty Reply To Fan Performing His Challenge In A Rafael Nadal T-shirt