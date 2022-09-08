Roger Federer 'unlikely To Play In Laver Cup' As Star Dealt Huge Blow In Injury Recovery

It's been over a year since Roger Federer hit the tennis court amid injury recovery from knee surgery. The 41-year-old last played at Wimbledon where he crashed out in the fourth round. The 20-time Grand Slam winner had recently confirmed that he will make his comeback during the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup tournament. However, a report has surfaced that the Swiss maestro may not be a part of the tournament.

No certainty over Roger Federer's availability for Laver Cup

Roger Federer's knee surgery had kept him out of the 2020 season soon after the Australian Open. Since then, the

Swiss ace has been slowly returning back to fitness and was scheduled to team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray on Team Europe for the Laver Cup.

However, Swiss publication Tages Anzeiger, in a key development, reported that Federer's participation is in serious doubt due to fluid on his knee and inflammation. If reports are to be believed, Federer could be forced to play a lighter Laver Cup schedule or skip the event completely. According to a Yahoo.com report, the unavailability of former World No. 1 will be a huge blow for the organisers since fans are buying tickets at skyrocketing prices to watch the Swiss legend play alongside Nadal, Djokovic and Murray.

Rafael Nadal to follow suit?

Not only Roger Federer but also Rafael Nadal is in doubt about missing out on the Laver Cup following his exit from the US Open 2022. Nadal, earlier this year, had confirmed his participation for the Laver Cup. The Spaniard was one of the favourites to win the US Open crown, but crashed out in the fourth round losing to America's Frances Tiafoe. Following his shock exit, Nadal made the admission about not knowing the exact time of his return to court.

"I need to go back [home], fix things and I don't know when I'm going to come back. When I feel ready mentally to compete again... I will do it. I have no idea about my schedule at the moment. There is more important things related to my personal life at home now. Personal life always much more important than my job. It's time to reset. It's been some tough months," he said.