Roger Federer Visits Malawi, Presents 3000 Tablets Towards Children's Education

Roger Federer's presence on the ATP tour has been missed by the fans. However, the Swiss maestro recently announced that he will be soon making his return to the Tennis court, sending his fans into frenzy. Though Roger Federer may not have been able to play tennis for some time due to injury, he has still kept himself busy with other work off the court via his charity organisation.

Roger Federer distributes tablets in Malawi

The Roger Federer foundation targets education in Africa and as a part of its initiative, the 20-time Grand Slam champion presented 3,000 tablets to the Minister of Gender. Taking to Twitter, Roger Federer Foundation posted the image of the same and wrote that the tablets given will allow children to have access to knowledge and learning regardless of place, time and qualification.

School Readiness in Malawi🇲🇼



Roger is handing over 3'000 tablets to the Minister of Gender with content to capacitate early learning mentors. The tablets allow access to knowledge & learning regardless of place, time and qualification.#EarlyLearningKiosk #SDG4@MoGCDSW_Malawi pic.twitter.com/E5x6xq4cqj — Roger Federer Fdn (@rogerfedererfdn) April 27, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Roger Federer on Thursday published an uplifting Instagram post following his Malawi visit. He wrote, “Wonderful to see that we are having a real impact on the ground with the @rogerfederer.foundation,” the Swiss said. “Access to quality early education is crucial as it is the foundation of all learning. I am so happy I made my way to Malawi.”

Federer also posted image of him playing tennis with kids in Malawi and said that he loved every minute of playing tennis in Malawi for the first time. Federer’s charity organization has benefited nearly two million children across six countries in southern Africa, along with his home nation. The 40-year-old is a two-time recipient of the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year award.

Roger Federer confirms tennis return

Roger Federer's last action on court came against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon in 2021, which he lost 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Following the loss, Federer underwent surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee and has been recovering from it ever since. The 40-year-old recently put his retirement rumours to rest after he signed up to play at the Swiss Indoors in October.

The tournament's official website on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion has signed up for the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking of No. 9. In his last 13 appearances at Basel, Federer has made it to the final on all occasions. He was last defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the tournament in 2013 and has won a total of five Basel titles since then.