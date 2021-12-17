Last Updated:

Roger Federer Voted Fan Favourite For 19th Time At ATP Awards 2021, Wins 40th Award So Far

Ever Since winning the first fan favourite award back in 2003 Roger Federer has gone on to win the award further 18 Times till date the most by any player.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Roger Federer win ATP fans favourite award

Image: ATP/ Instagram


Former World No 1 Roger Federer on Thursday won the ATP Fans’ Favourite Award during the ATP Awards 2021 which was also the 19th straight time he took home the prize. Roger Federer fended off challenges from the rest of the top 100, which include current World No 1 Novak Djokovic and long time rival Rafael Nadal, to win the award.

ATP Awards 2021:  Years when Roger Federer won fan favourite award

Roger Federer won his first ATP Fans’ Favorite Award in the year 2003. Since 2003 Roger Federer has won the award further 18 Times. Despite the prize being awarded for 21 years, only three players have managed to win it due to Roger Federer's enormous fan base. The winner of the ATP Fans’ Favorite Award is decided solely by fans, who are allowed to vote for their beloved player online. 

Other ATP Awards won by Roger Federer

The 2021 ATP Fans’ Favorite Award was the 40th overall ATP award for the Swiss maestro. The 20-time-Grand Slam Champion has also won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times and the year-end No. 1 title on five occasions. The 40-year-old also took home the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017, in addition to being a two-time winner of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Currently, Roger Federer is nursing a knee injury and it remains to be seen if and when the 40-year-old will make his return to the ATP tour. The Swiss recently ruled himself out of the 2022 Australian Open while also casting doubt over his Wimbledon participation.

