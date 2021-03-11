Roger Federer Vs Nikoloz Basilashvili Live Stream And Doha Open Quarter-final Prediction

After making a winning comeback, Roger Federer's next opponent is Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the ATP Qatar Open. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST on March 11. Here are the Roger Federer vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live stream details, how to watch Federer vs Basilashvili live in India, and our prediction for the match.

Federer vs Basilashvili live: Match preview

Roger Federer and Nikoloz Basilashvili will face off in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open for only the second time in their careers. The last time the two met, Federer beat Basilashvili 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open in 2016. However, with Federer just returning from injury this is perhaps Basilashvili's best chance to equal the head-to-head between the two players.

Federer began his comeback in the strongest way possible as he racked up strong numbers on his first serve. Federer won 79% of the points on his first serve and recorded 13 aces. As a result of this strong performance, Federer ended up defeating Daniel Evans 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 in the Qatar Open Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Nikoloz Basilashvili had a five-match losing streak coming into Doha. However, the Georgian snapped that streak by defeating John Millman 2-6 6-4 6-2 in the Round of 32. Basilashvili then defeated Malek Jaziri 6-2 6-2 in the Round of 16 to set up a quarter-final match with Roger Federer.

When the two clash on Thursday it will be interesting to see how fatigued Roger Federer is after his 144-minute battle against Daniel Evans. Although Nikoloz Basilashvili has not had the best of tournaments coming into Doha, he will certainly smell blood, especially if Federer's body does not recover completely. That being said, we still expect Federer to beat Basilashvili in straight sets.

Roger Federer ranking

Although Roger Federer has been absent from the sport for almost a year, he is still ranked world number six coming into this tournament. Federer has maintained his top 10 ranking due to ATP's ranking system change after COVID-19 affected the sport last year. With this change, all players' rankings are derived from how they were playing in 2019.

Doha Open live: Roger Federer vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live stream

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Federer vs Basilashvili in India. However, Indian fans can follow the live scores on the ATP website. In the United States, there will live telecast available on the USA - Tennis Channel.