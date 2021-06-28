Roger Federer Wimbledon Record, Stats And Career History On Grass

After Roger Federer's fourth-round exit from the French Open earlier this year, fans are gearing up to see their favourite player in Wimbledon 2021. As health issues linger, Federer has addressed his appearance at the Olympics, which might not be confirmed. Here is a look at the Roger Federer Wimbledon record, along with some latest news about the tennis icon's health.

Roger Federer Wimbledon stats and record

The former World No. 1 currently holds the men's record at Wimbledon with eight singles titles win. From 2003 to 2007, Federer also bagged five consecutive titles. In the 2019 Finals, he won the longest 35-shot rally. He is also the only player to have won both the Wimbledon and US Open for four back-to-back years (2004 to 2007). He has also played most games in a tennis Wimbledon singles finals.

With multiple players to focus on, this could be one final chance for Federer (and Serena Williams) at Wimbledon. That being said, Wimbledon will also be one final Grand Slam before Tokyo Olympics – starting in a few weeks. As per Federer, he and his team will "reassess the situation after Wimbledon".

"Obviously, if I play really good here or really bad, I think it has an impact on how everything might look for the summer," he said. "Still, my feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there".

Fans are already questioning how Wimbledon will look this year without Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, or Naomi Osaka. The 39-year-old has two Olympic medals – a 2008 Gold in doubles and a Silver medal in singles at the 2012 London Games. In 2016, Federer was sidelined from the Olympics due to his left knee injury.

Federer says he would like to go to the Olympics but will not make a final decision until after Wimbledon. "I wish I could tell you more. At the moment things are not as simple as in the past. With age, we have to be more selective, can't play it all" — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 26, 2021

The tennis icon – who will turn 40 in August – agreed that it was easier before: "At the moment, things are not as simple as in the past. With age, you have to be more selective. You can’t play it all".

