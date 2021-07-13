Roger Federer Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics After Wimbledon Loss; Here's What He Said

In a big development, Swiss stalwart Roger Federer on Tuesday withdrew his name from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Roger Federer took to his Twitter handle and expressed his disappointment for not being able to take part in the upcoming mega-event in Tokyo. Before Tokyo Olympics, 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer opted out from the French Open 2021 in order to protect his body after two knee surgeries last year. However, the 39-year-old played at the recently concluded Wimbledon 2021.

What Happened To Roger Federer?

Announcing his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, Roger Federer wrote, "During the grass-court session, I, unfortunately, experienced a setback with the knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games."

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar."

Notably, during the Wimbledon 2021, Federer had expressed his unsurity on his participation at the Tokyo Olympics. Federer during the press conference at the Wimbledon 2021 had said that how things go over the coming fortnight will affect his plans for the next couple of months.

Roger Federer's Wimbledon 2021 loss

Previously, the eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week.

“I really don’t know if that was the last time I’ll play Wimbledon,” Federer had said bleakly. “

"I have to take a few days, then go from there. Hubert played great. It was tough, you know. The last few games obviously, you can feel that you're not coming back from it. I'm not used to that kind of situation, especially not here", added Federer as quoted by Wimbledon.

