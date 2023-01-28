Roger Federer's Post With K-pop Group BLACKPINK Breaks The Internet; See Pic

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer seems to be enjoying his post-retirement life as he recently attended the Paris Fashion Week, where he clicked a picture with the famous Korean pop group BLACKPINK. The post has been well received by fans, who have given it over 450,000 likes in just two hours of posting.

Federer's attendance at Paris Fashion Week is also noticed by Djokovic

After beating Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals a few days ago, Novak Djokovic paid an amazing tribute to Roger Federer in his post-match interview. The Serbian explained how tennis misses the Swiss Maestro and also added about he himself is keeping a track of how the 41-year-old is enjoying his post-retirement life.

"Let's give a big round of applause to Roger guys. He deserves it. I had some great battles over the years with Roger that's for sure, tennis misses him for sure. I saw him dressing up very sharply for fashion week the other day. I've seen him skiing, I wanna challenge him for a little skiing race in a few years' time. But he's enjoying life for sure and it's nice to see that. For tennis, he's been one of the most important players ever to play the game. Big regards to him and his family," said Djokovic, who now has an opportunity to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday.