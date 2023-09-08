Rohan Bopanna: 43-year-old Indian tennis legend defies age with remarkable run in US Open

Rohan Bopanna has continued to mark his presence in the US Open. The veteran Indian will be partnering with Matthew Ebden as he will face Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury duo in the final of the US Open. Bhupati became the oldest player to reach the final of a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Rohan Bopanna remains a prominent name in the Indian tennis circuit

The 43-year-old became the oldest male player to reach a Grand Slam final

Bopanna could also lift his 25 doubles title at the US Open

Rohan Bopanna has defied the odds for over two decades

Bopanna and Ebden cruised to the final as they took one hour and 34 minutes to tame down the pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (3), 6-2. Bopanna last came close in the Flushing Meadows when he and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi couldn't get the better of the Bryan brothers in the 2010 US Open final.

This time, the Bopanna-Ebden pair is adamant about getting on the podium as this could be the 43-year-old's second Grand Slam title after he lifted the French Open title partnering Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski back in 2017. He has long been submerged under the influence of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, but he has remained relevant and has now emerged from the shadows.

🗣️ "Thirteen years later, back in the US Open Final" - @RohanBopanna 🎾



📹 | Watch the entire video to know what the Indo-Australian duo had to say after their victory in the Semi-Final 🤩

Rohan Bopanna is a serious winner

Bopanna already showed a glimpse of his brilliance as he and Ebden lifted the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and thus he also became the oldest tennis player to claim an ATP-Masters 1000 title. Bopanna's title-winning spree could hit yet another bulls eye, as he will also be participating in the upcoming Asian Games, which is scheduled to start later this month.

Bopanna went professional in 2003 and he tasted his first major success in 2008 when he won the Los Angeles Open partnering with US' Eric Butorac. Since then, he has added a whopping 24 titles to his tally and is on the brink of recording his 25 titles at the US Open.

Bopanna, an Arjuna awardee, also has an Asian Games gold medal in his tally and he will lead India's challenge on the tennis court in Hangzhou later this month.