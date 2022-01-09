Last Updated:

Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan Upset Top Seeds To Win Adelaide International 1

Rohan Bopanna and Rajkumar Ramanathan defeated top-seeded Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo 7-6, 6-1, to win the Adelaide International 1, ATP 250 event on Sunday.

The Indian tennis duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched their first ATP trophy together on Sunday by winning the men’s double finals of the Adelaide International 1, ATP 250 event. The unseeded pair, playing in their first ATP event together, defeated top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Marcelo Melo of Brazil, 7-6(6), 6-1 in the final, and made a victorious debut on the ATP Tour. Meanwhile, Sunday’s win was Bopanna’s 20th ATP Tour title, while Ramkumar won his first.

A look at the Adelaide International 1 men's double final

The final ended after a closely fought first set, where the Indians saved break points to force a tie-breaker while the game was at 6-6. Bopanna then found a point while returning the service on Melo’s serve and the Indian pair earned their second set point, converting it on serve. In the second set, Bopanna and Rajkumar saved four breakpoints and converted both the chances they had in the one-sided match.

Rohan Bopanna and Rajkumar Ramanathan's journey in the tournament

Playing in their first ATP event together, the Indian pair earlier defeated fourth-seeded pair Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia 6-2,6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International 1 tournament to reach the finals. In the quarter-finals on January 7, the Indian duo got the better of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys to win the match 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile, Bopanna and Rajkumar defeated the American pair of  Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 10-4 in a super tie-breaker. The Adelaide International 1, ATP 250 event is being played as a warm-up tournament ahead of the year opening major Australian Open 2022, which begins on January 17.

