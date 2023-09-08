Last Updated:

US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury Win Men's Doubles Title

Rohan Bopanna will be eyeing history as he alongside his partner Matthew Ebden will face the Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury duo in the final of the US Open Men's doubles. Rohan Bopanna became the oldest male player to reach the final of a grand slam in the open era. tune into republicworld.com to get all the US Open live updates.

Anirban Sarkar
US Open Live Score

23:52 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury win the US OPen Men's doubles title

Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury defeat Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

23:43 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: R Bopanna-Ebden are giving a tough fight

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden bridged the gap in the third set as R. Ram-J.Salisbury still leading 5-4

23:27 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: R. Ram-J. Salisbury extended their lead

R. Ram-KJ. Salisbury have taken a 3-2 lead in the 3rd set

23:11 IST, September 8th 2023
23:11 IST, September 8th 2023
Match will go down to the wire
The third set is tied at 1-1

The third set is tied at 1-1

22:59 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Match tied at 1-1

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury take the second set 6-3. The third match will decide the out come.

22:47 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Bopanna-Ebden struggling in the second set

R. Ram-J. Salisbury take a healthy 4-2 lead

22:42 IST, September 8th 2023
22:42 IST, September 8th 2023
Bopanna-Ebden level the score
Bopanna-Ebden make it 2-2

Bopanna-Ebden make it 2-2

22:35 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: R. Ram-J Salisbury take the lead

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden are trailing 1-2 in the second set

22:16 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: A fantastic start by Bopanna- Ebden

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take the first set 6-2 in the Men's doubles final.

22:09 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Bopanna-Ebden cruising ahead

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have been the better team so far. They are leading 4-2 in the first set.

22:01 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Bopanna-Ebden leading

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden are leading 3-1 in the US OPen men's doubles final

21:48 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden make a strong start

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take the first game

21:48 IST, September 8th 2023
21:48 IST, September 8th 2023
Match starts

Match starts

21:43 IST, September 8th 2023
21:43 IST, September 8th 2023
Will Rohan Bopanna make history?
Match will start shortly

Match will start shortly

20:11 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Rohan Bopanna has defied age

Rohan Bopanna also became the oldest male player to reach the final of a Grand Slam

20:11 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Rohan Bopanna will be seeking his second Grand Slam

Rohan Bopanna partnered with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski back in 2017 to lift the French Open mixed doubles title.

20:11 IST, September 8th 2023
US Open 2023 final live score: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden to feature in US Open final

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Rajeev Ram and Jose Salisbury in the US Open men's doubles final

