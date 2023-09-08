US Open 2023 Final Highlights: Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury Win Men's Doubles Title

Quick links:
Image: rohanbopanna/X
Rajeev Ram-Joe Salisbury defeat Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden bridged the gap in the third set as R. Ram-J.Salisbury still leading 5-4
R. Ram-KJ. Salisbury have taken a 3-2 lead in the 3rd set
The third set is tied at 1-1
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury take the second set 6-3. The third match will decide the out come.
R. Ram-J. Salisbury take a healthy 4-2 lead
Bopanna-Ebden make it 2-2
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden are trailing 1-2 in the second set
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take the first set 6-2 in the Men's doubles final.
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have been the better team so far. They are leading 4-2 in the first set.
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden are leading 3-1 in the US OPen men's doubles final
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden take the first game
Match starts
Match will start shortly
Rohan Bopanna also became the oldest male player to reach the final of a Grand Slam
Rohan Bopanna partnered with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski back in 2017 to lift the French Open mixed doubles title.
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Rajeev Ram and Jose Salisbury in the US Open men's doubles final