Rome Masters 2021 Nadal Vs Sinner Live Stream: Where To Watch In India, UK And USA?

World No.3 Rafael Nadal will go up against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in a Round 2 match of the Rome Masters 2021. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time) on May 12, from the Center Court, Foro Italico, Italy. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Sinner live streaming details, how to watch the Rafael Nadal next match live in India, the Rafael Nadal vs Sinner head to head details and our match preview for the encounter.

Day 4 in Rome 🇮🇹



🇦🇹 Thiem v. Fucsovics 🇭🇺

🇪🇸 Bautista Agut v. Garin 🇨🇱

🇩🇪 Struff v. Rublev 🇷🇺

🇷🇺 Karatsev v. Medvedev 🇷🇺

🇭🇷 Cilic v. Tsitsipas 🇬🇷

🇩🇪 Zverev v. Dellien 🇧🇴

🇨🇦 Shapovalov v. Travaglia 🇮🇹

🇮🇹 Berrettini v. Millman 🇦🇺

🇮🇹 Sinner v. Nadal 🇪🇸



Predictions? #IBI21 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 12, 2021

Rome Masters 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner match preview

An early showdown awaits fans as the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal takes on the young new challenger Jannik Sinner in his first match at the Rome Masters 2021. It's been an odd year for Nadal, who has been unable to make it past the quarter-finals in three of the four tournaments he has played this year. Having crashed out of the Australian Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open that early, Nadal's only saving grace came with his title run at the Barcelona Open in April.

A nine-time champion in Rome, there will be many records on the line for Rafa. With the Rafael Nadal ranking sinking to a four-year low, the Spaniard will hope to take all 1000 points from this tournament and go within 50 points of No.2, Daniil Medvedev. He will also aim to become the first person to make it to 75 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals. Also within reach for Nadal, will be the chance to equal Novak Djokovic's record of 36 Masters 1000 titles.

A recent entrant into the ATP Top 20 rankings, 19-year-old Jannik Sinner has had a meteoric rise in the last year or two. Fresh off his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Miami and having won his second ATP title in Australia this year, Sinner will be full of confidence as he tries to pull off the ultimate upset of the series. Having pulled the toughest Round 2 draw, the Italian will hope to take some inspiration from his defeats of much higher-ranked players like Andrey Rublev and Bautista Agut and should put up a good fight on Wednesday.

Rome Masters live: Nadal vs Sinner live streaming details for India

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Sinner live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch this match, and the rest of the Rome Masters 2021 live in India on the TennisTV Youtube channel. Fans in India can also follow the live scores for each of the Rome Masters games on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the tournament.

Rome Masters live in UK and the USA

Fans can watch the Rome Masters live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, audiences in the United States of America can catch the Nadal vs Sinner action live on the Tennis Channel. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will also be streaming the Sinner vs Rafael Nadal next match around the world. This encounter is expected to be live at 5:00 PM UK time and 12:00 PM EST.

Nadal vs Sinner head to head

This will be just the second career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner. The current head-to-head between the two players stands at 1-0 in favour of the Spaniard. The last match between the two came at the French Open 2020, where Nadal soundly beat Sinner with a 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 scoreline before winning a record-extending 13th title at the Slam. Despite the King of Clay's somewhat shaky form, we predict a straight-sets win for him in this match.

Image Credits: Internazionali Bnl Twitter