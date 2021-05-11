Rome Masters 2021 Round Of 32 Karatsev Vs Medvedev Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

Russia's Daniil Medvedev who recently reclaimed his spot as World No.2 in ATP rankings is all set to take countryman Aslan Karatsev in his second round fixture at the Rome Masters 2021. The Karatsev vs Medvedev match is slated to take place at Grand Stand Arena at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here's a look at details about Karatsev vs Medvedev live streaming, Karatsev vs Medvedev head-to-head record and where to watch Rome Masters live in India.

Rome Masters 2021: Karatsev vs Medvedev match preview

Karatsev made a great start to the 2021 season reaching the semi-final of the Australian Open 2021 before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic. The Russian then went to win the ATP title in Dubai. At the Monte Carlo Open, he was sent packing in the round of 32 by Stefanos Tsitsipas by the score of 6-3, 6-4. He did beat Djokovic in the semi-final of the Serbian Open before losing to Matteo Berrettini in the final.

He did not have a great Madrid Open though, losing to Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16. In the first round of Rome Masters, Karatsev defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and will look to give a tough fight to Medvedev.

With Rafael Nadal's loss today in Madrid, @DaniilMedwed will move back up to No. 2 in the @FedEx ATP Rankings on Monday.@MutuaMadridOpen | #MMOPEN — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 7, 2021

The Daniil Medvedev ranking of No.2 will be put to test at the Rome Masters event and the Russian will look to do everything he can in order to save his ranking before the French Open. The Russian also has a chance to claim the top spot by the end of the tournament. In order to do that, Medvedev will have to advances to at least the semi-finals and hope that Djokovic does not make the Rome final, which would make him the first player outside the Big Four to hold the World No.1 ranking since Andy Roddick. Starting with this match, the Russian will look to put up a strong show before the French Open.

Rome Masters live: Karatsev vs Medvedev head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between these two players and it will be interesting to see as to who will have the first say in the head-to-head record.

Karatsev vs Medvedev live streaming: Where to watch Rome Masters live in India?

Tennis fans in India can catch all the action of Rome Masters live matches on TennisTV or ATP Tour on Facebook. The live scores for the Novak Karatsev vs Medvedev live match will be available on the websites and social media pages of the ATP.

Image Source: Daniil Medvedev / Aslan Karatsev / Instagram