Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Star Andrey Rublev Writes 'no War Please' On Live TV Camera

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev on Friday shared a powerful message as his country engaged in a military operation in Ukraine. After advancing to the final of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Rublev appeared to be signing the camera with a pen. However, the 24-year-old decided to share a message instead and wrote 'No war please' on the camera. As soon as his words were displayed on the big screen, the crowd cheered in appreciation.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military operation in Ukraine. Russia attacked its western neighbour through land, air, and sea, targetting Ukrainian military installations across major cities in the country.

Putin announced the attack in a pre-dawn address to the world, where he warned any outside interference will be dealt harshly. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, imposed martial law and urged fellow citizens to pick up arms against the invading troops.

Hundreds have been killed in the conflict so far, including military officers, while hundreds of others have been injured. Reports suggest that the Russian troops marching towards Kyiv will attack the Ukrainian capital tonight. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while several countries including the likes of United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Australia have imposed sanctions on Russian leaders and institutions.

Rublev reaches final

As far as Rublev is concerned, the World No. 7 lost his opening set against Hubert Hurkacz but made a timely comeback to take the match to the final set. Rublev defeated Hurkacz in the final set to win the match 3-6 7-5 7-6 and qualify for the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Rublev will now face Czech tennis player Jiri Vesely in the final on Saturday. Vesely reached the final after defeating Denis Shapovalov in the semis on Friday.

