Sania Mirza All Set To Represent India In Tokyo Olympics 2021 In Women’s Doubles

Sania Mirza, one of the prominent Indian Tennis players, has been recently announced for representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The entries for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics were officially announced on Thursday, July 1, that is going to be held from July 23. Sania will also be accompanied by another prolific Indian Tennis player who will be marking her debut at Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Ankita Raina.

Sania Mirza all set for her 4th Olympics in Tokyo

As the 34-year-old Indian Tennis player going to mark her presence in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she will also become the first female athlete to represent the country at four Olympics. Olympic debutant Ankita Raina was also playing alongside Sania Mirza in the ongoing Wimbledon Mixed Doubles. With an outstanding start to the match, Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna beat compatriots Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening round at The Championships.

Kiren Rijiju's note of gratitude for Mirza & Raina

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina for being selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Women's Doubles Tennis. He further stated how this will be Sania's 4th Olympics while it will be Raina's debut at the event.

Kiren Rijiju's tweet immediately caught the attention of numerous fans who took to his tweet and dropped in best wishes for the players; they also wished both the players to 'make India proud' by performing well at the Olympics. Some of the fans also depicted how they were looking forward to watch Ankita Raina making her Olympics debut and wished the duo good luck before they step ahead towards a successful tournament in Tokyo.

Sania Mirza is currently performing at Wimbledon 2021 Women's Doubles with her doubles partner and the American Tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Sania recently made her comeback post her long maternity leave at the Hobart International tour in January 2020 alongside Ukrainian Tennis player Nadiia Kichenok. The duo won the tournament, however, they lost their first-round match at the Australian Open 2020 because of Mirza's calf injury.

