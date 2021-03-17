Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina to lead India's charge at Billie Jean King Cup 2021

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza and Indian number one in both WTA Singles and Doubles rankings Ankita Raina will lead India's charge in the Billie Jean King Cup 2021. The Indian team will play against Latvia in the BNP Paribas play-off tie. The tie will be held at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe in Jurmala, Latvia on April 16-17, 2021.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will lead the five-member Indian team against Latvia in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup 2021. The other players named are Rutuja Bhosale, Zeel Desai and Karman Kaur Thandi with Riya Bhatia as a reserve player. Team India was promoted to the World Group play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup 2021 for the first time after finishing second in the Asia/Oceania Group I event. India defeated Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia. Meanwhile, China topped the regional group and will face the Netherlands in an away tie.

India are expected to face a tough test against Latvia, who are expected to be led by former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko along with the 2018 US Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova. The Latvian team had run the USA team, led by Serena Williams, to a close tie in the qualifiers last year. Vishal Uppal, who is India's captain, acknowledged the difficulty of the tie and said that all he is expecting is that the players give their best as this will help them garner experience.

Uppal said, "If we succeed, nothing like it, if not, we will be richer in experience. There are no two ways, we want to win but if we play best tennis, that will help women tennis in India. That will make me happy. Nobody expects us to win but we have desire to win."

Having had one of the most decorated careers in Indian women's tennis, Sania Mirza is one of the richest female sportswomen in India. According to caknowledge.com Sania Mirza's net worth is around â‚¹175 crores at present. Of this, her lifetime earnings as a WTA player stand at $6,951,960 (approximately â‚¹51 crores). Mirza is also the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has endorsement deals with Adidas, Sprite and Steak Scooty.

