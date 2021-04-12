Last Updated:

Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Complete 11 Years Of Marriage: A Look At Their Love Story

Sania Mirza wedding anniversary: The Indian tennis ace took to her official Instagram handle to celebrate 11 years of her marriage with Shoaib Malik.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik


Without a doubt, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are two of the most popular celebrities and are also the most talked-about athletes on social media in India and Pakistan. Today is the eleventh year of Sania Mirza wedding anniversary. Mirza posted an update of the same on her official social media handle.

Sania Mirza wedding anniversary picture

Tennis ace Sania Mirza took to her Instagram handle on Monday to post an adorable photo of the power couple. Mirza poked fun at her husband as she captioned the post, "Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said ðŸ˜œ through good and bad â¤ï¸ Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah ðŸ˜ 11 YEARS!!!" One can see the post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Fans respond to Sania Mirza wedding anniversary picture

Considering the popularity of both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik it did not take long for Mirza's post to go viral. Famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia wished the power couple on their wedding anniversary, "Happy anniversary you two ... can’t believe it’s been 11 years ðŸ˜." Sakshi Singh, wife of MS Dhoni, posted, "Happy Anniversary you guys ..... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸." Meanwhile, a fan posted, "Happy Anniversary to the Lovey Dovey Funny and Fun couple ðŸ˜."

READ | Sania Mirza snubs favourite Roger Federer, predicts Novak Djokovic will be tennis GOAT

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik marriage

Sania Mirza tied the knot with the former Pakistan skipper in 2010. The power couple exchanged their wedding vows in a traditional Hyderabadi ceremony, which was held at the Taj Krishna hotel. Meanwhile, the couple's Walima (post-wedding) ceremony took place in Sialkot. Sania Mirza son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in 2018 and also has an official Instagram handle, 'izhaan.mirzamalik,' which is managed by Sania Mirza.

READ | Sania Mirza joins Unluclass to deliver special talk ahead of International Women's Day

Sania Mirza net worth

Having had one of the most decorated careers in women's tennis, Sania Mirza is one of the richest female sportswomen in India. As per caknowledge.com, Sania Mirza net worth is around 175 crores at present. Of this, $6,951,960 (approximately 51 crores) can be attributed to her lifetime earnings as a WTA player. Mirza is also the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has various endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas, Sprite, and Steak Scooty. Mirza is believed to split her time between Dubai, where she lives with Shoaib Malik and her hometown of Hyderabad.

READ | Vicky Kaushal lauds Sania Mirza’s 'Don’t Rush' challenge, calls her a "champ"

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house figures.

READ | Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina to lead India's charge at Billie Jean King Cup 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND