Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik Complete 11 Years Of Marriage: A Look At Their Love Story

Without a doubt, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are two of the most popular celebrities and are also the most talked-about athletes on social media in India and Pakistan. Today is the eleventh year of Sania Mirza wedding anniversary. Mirza posted an update of the same on her official social media handle.

Sania Mirza wedding anniversary picture

Tennis ace Sania Mirza took to her Instagram handle on Monday to post an adorable photo of the power couple. Mirza poked fun at her husband as she captioned the post, "Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said ðŸ˜œ through good and bad â¤ï¸ Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah ðŸ˜ 11 YEARS!!!" One can see the post below.

Fans respond to Sania Mirza wedding anniversary picture

Considering the popularity of both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik it did not take long for Mirza's post to go viral. Famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia wished the power couple on their wedding anniversary, "Happy anniversary you two ... can’t believe it’s been 11 years ðŸ˜." Sakshi Singh, wife of MS Dhoni, posted, "Happy Anniversary you guys ..... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸." Meanwhile, a fan posted, "Happy Anniversary to the Lovey Dovey Funny and Fun couple ðŸ˜."

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik marriage

Sania Mirza tied the knot with the former Pakistan skipper in 2010. The power couple exchanged their wedding vows in a traditional Hyderabadi ceremony, which was held at the Taj Krishna hotel. Meanwhile, the couple's Walima (post-wedding) ceremony took place in Sialkot. Sania Mirza son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in 2018 and also has an official Instagram handle, 'izhaan.mirzamalik,' which is managed by Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza net worth

Having had one of the most decorated careers in women's tennis, Sania Mirza is one of the richest female sportswomen in India. As per caknowledge.com, Sania Mirza net worth is around 175 crores at present. Of this, $6,951,960 (approximately 51 crores) can be attributed to her lifetime earnings as a WTA player. Mirza is also the brand ambassador of the state of Telangana and has various endorsement deals with brands such as Adidas, Sprite, and Steak Scooty. Mirza is believed to split her time between Dubai, where she lives with Shoaib Malik and her hometown of Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: The above Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sania Mirza net worth and Sania Mirza house figures.