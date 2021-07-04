Sania Mirza Crashes Out In Doubles At Wimbledon 2021, Continues Campaign In Mixed Doubles

The experienced pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna entered the third round in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2021. The Indian pair on Saturday beat the British pair Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith to step into the next round.

Sania Mirza loses in doubles at Wimbledon

Star Indian player Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands was knocked out of the women's doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday. The duo lost to Russian pair Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. The game which ended at a win for the Russian pair on straight sets 4-6, 3-6, saw the Indo-American pair go crashing out of the tournament.

The game which lasted an hour and 28 minutes, saw Sania’s team get outclassed by the opponents. Sania and Mattek-Sands failed to convert no more than one of the seven break points they forced. However, they were broken twice in each of the two sets played. The duo had earlier beaten the pairing of Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA to reach the second round. Meanwhile, Sania’s campaign in the tournament will continue in mixed doubles.

Sania Mirza continues campaign in mixed doubles pair

#WIMBLEDON : MIRZA/ BOPANNA STORM INTO THE THIRD ROUND@MirzaSania/@rohanbopanna breeze past the British duo 🇬🇧 Webley-Smith/ McHugh 6-3 6-1 to enter the third round of the Mixed Doubles event!



📸 Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LGLDNSW22P — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) July 3, 2021

Earlier, the mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated the British pair of Aidan McHugh and Emily Webley-Smith to progress to the next round. The Indian pair clinched the win by winning two straight sets at 6-3, 6-1. The duo had reached the second round smashing their Indian counterparts Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina in the first round.

Mirza-Bopanna duo will now face the Slovenian -Dutch team-up of Andreja Klepač and Jean-Julien Rojer in the round of 16. The next round will be played on Tuesday, July 6. Meanwhile, fans’ worries still remain in place as Sania is yet to put forth a superior game. The Indian ace star has been struggling with her service and the team’s progress will now rely on her improving the same. Bopanna once again bested Sania on the court with solid groundstrokes and serves to win it for both.

IMAGE: PTI