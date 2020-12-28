Sania Mirza Displays Fitness Goals As She Works Out With Trainer; Watch

India's ace tennis player Sania Mirza has a sensational fan following in the country. With several monumental victories to her name, the star player has been a source of inspiration for several aspiring tennis players. Her journey of making it big against all odds has also established her as a celebrated athlete. The 34-year-old recently shared her workout routine with her fans on her social media.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Sends Heartfelt Message After Winning ICC Male Cricketer Of The Decade

Sania Mirza training: Tennis star sweats it out in the gym

With the player eager to get back to the tennis court, Sania Mirza is definitely leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that she is in her best shape before her much-anticipated return. Sania Mirza took to her social media account to give fans a glimpse of her rigorous workout routine. Her fans were thrilled with the prospect of the player gearing up for her return and gave the post a big thumbs up. Here is Sania Mirza's training video -

Sania Mirza return:

After having won several accolades in her glorious playing career, Sania Mirza is still hungry for more. She has confirmed that she intends to return to the court early next year. Sania Mirza's return is a much-awaited one and is bound to enthral her fans. The former World No. 1 did make a comeback after her two-year-long maternity leave. However, it was cut short because of the coronavirus. Currently ranked No. 239 in doubles by the Women's Tennis Association, Mirza has received a wildcard entry into the WTA's first event of the new year, the newly-minted Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open.

ALSO READ | ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni Wins 'Spirit Of Cricket Award Of The Decade' For THIS Gesture

Sania Mirza Instagram:

The tennis star is immensely popular on the image-and-video sharing platform. She does post regular updates on her social media accounts in order to say connected to her fans. As of now, the Indian Tennis icon has close to 7 million followers on Instagram, which is a testament to the player's popularity across the globe.

ALSO READ | Faf Du Plessis Century Puts South Africa Ahead, Sri Lanka Toils

Sania Mirza latest news:

The Tennis player has made it evident that she wishes to participate in the Olympics next year. She already has a lasting legacy behind her and is still showing no signs of stopping. With six Grand Slam titles to her name, she surely has an enviable record, and with the upcoming Olympics in her mind, she could very well take it a notch above.

ALSO READ | Joe Burns Criticised For Tanking In Both Innings Vs India As Australia Slump To 133/6