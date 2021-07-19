Sania Mirza Exclaims 'sacrificed Medal Shot' As Bopanna Alleges AITA Misled On Olympics

A few days before the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics, a massive selection controversy rocks Indian tennis. Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna slams the Indian tennis association (AITA) as, he claimed that the tennis body had misled him and the entire nation over his Tokyo Olympics qualification. Sania Mirza gave her opinion on the controversy.

Rohan Bopanna slams Indian tennis body

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna launched a direct attack at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for not accepting any entry request for him and Sumit Nagal, who qualified for the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics after a series of withdrawals. Bopanna expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity for ITF's qualification rules and slammed the AITA.

"ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself. ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness. AITA has misled the players, government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance."

Sania Mirza reacts to selection controversy

In response to Bopanna's strong worded attack, Sania Mirza expressed sheer disbelief in her Twitter post. As a result of Bopanna not receiving a Tokyo Olympics berth, India loses a genuine shot at winning a medal in the mixed doubles event as Sania and Bopanna were going to team together. Sania's Tweet read,

Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and sumit's names hav been given .. https://t.co/h3fGkK0im8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 19, 2021

AITA secretary hits back at Rohan Bopanna

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar, hit back at Rohan Bopanna's allegations and instead questioned him for blaming the federation for missing out on the Tokyo Olympics berth. According to ANI, Dhupar said, "All formalities started on June 17 and we also wrote taking a chance that if Sumit being single's player is also entitled to have a doubles partner. So that's why we changed the nomination from Rohan-Divij to Rohan and Sumit for the Tokyo Olympics."

"All offices were closed on Saturday and Sunday, ITF is closed. I don't know why he is saying all this. If you are so good why are you depending on people's withdrawal? You are a world-class player you should enter the Olympics on your own, why are you depending on withdrawal. I don't understand..and where is the problem from the federation. AITA has done its very best to ensure that Rohan and doubles players go to the Olympics so that we also get a chance to play mixed doubles. Entry into the Olympics is not in the hand of the federation. There is law and provisions for that," explained Dhupar.