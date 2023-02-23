Sania Mirza Retires At Age 36, Here's How Much Prize Money She Won In Her Entire Career

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza played her last competitive match at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships on Tuesday. Sania partnered with American player Madison Keys for her women's doubles campaign at the tournament. The pair lost the first round in straight sets to Russian players Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova by 4-6 0-6. The match lasted for exactly an hour.

Sania is one of the most successful and iconic athletes in Indian sports history, having achieved numerous milestones and broken barriers throughout her career. Over the years, her success on the tennis court has not only brought her fame and recognition, but also substantial financial rewards. From winning major titles to securing lucrative endorsement deals, Sania's career earnings have been a testament to her skill, dedication, and hard work both on and off the court.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Sania's career earnings from WTA tournaments and explore how she became one of the highest-paid female athletes in India.

A look at Sania Mirza's career earnings

Total earnings: $7,261,296 (Rs. 60 crores)

Earnings in 2023: $20,162 (Rs. 16.6 lahks)

Sania Mirza's career

Sania Mirza was born on November 15, 1986, in Mumbai, India, to Imran Mirza and Naseema.

She started playing tennis at the age of six and turned professional in 2003 at the age of 17.

Sania has won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles, including three mixed doubles titles at the Australian Open, one women's doubles title at the French Open, and two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon.

She has also won numerous other prestigious titles throughout her career, including the WTA Finals, the Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Indian Wells Masters.

In 2005, Sania became the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open.

In 2015, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India, for her contribution to tennis.

Sania has also been actively involved in promoting education and health awareness, and she has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations for the Millennium Development Goals.

Image: WTA