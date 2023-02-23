Sania Mirza Retires At Age 36, Here's How Much Prize Money She Won In Her Entire Career

Quick links:
Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza played her last competitive match at the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Championships on Tuesday. Sania partnered with American player Madison Keys for her women's doubles campaign at the tournament. The pair lost the first round in straight sets to Russian players Vernokia Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova by 4-6 0-6. The match lasted for exactly an hour.
Sania is one of the most successful and iconic athletes in Indian sports history, having achieved numerous milestones and broken barriers throughout her career. Over the years, her success on the tennis court has not only brought her fame and recognition, but also substantial financial rewards. From winning major titles to securing lucrative endorsement deals, Sania's career earnings have been a testament to her skill, dedication, and hard work both on and off the court.
In this article, we will take a closer look at Sania's career earnings from WTA tournaments and explore how she became one of the highest-paid female athletes in India.
Total earnings: $7,261,296 (Rs. 60 crores)
Earnings in 2023: $20,162 (Rs. 16.6 lahks)
