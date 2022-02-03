Serbia Counters Novak Djokovic Fake COVID-19 Positive Result Claim To Enter Australia

After failing to defend the Australian Open crown due to COVID vaccine issue, Novak Djokovic COVID reports has come under the scanner recently. The media report had raised questions on the authenticity of the documents by revealing that the serial number on Novak Djokovic's COVID Test on December 16 appears out of sequence. However, the Serbian prosecutor's office have countered the claim stating that the documents were genuine.

Novak Djokovic vaccine reports under scanner

According to AP report, the prosecution office in it's statement has said that it received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used for Novak Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia.

As per the statement, "The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid".

British media outlet BBC couple of days back reported about Novak Djokovic's lawyers submitting the document to federal court in Australia that included two COVID (PCR) test certificates, one with a positive result on December 16 and one with a negative result on December 22. However, the report said that the serial numbers from the two tests indicate that Novak Djokovic's positive test result may have occurred more than a week later than the stated date.

Last month Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled twice by Australian authorities leading to him getting deported from the country. As a result of the deportation, the Serbian was unable to defend his crown which was won by Rafael Nadal on Sunday. The Serbian also lost court battle over allowing to play the Australian Open despite the medical exemption. However, his visa was later revoked after he failed to provide an appropriate travel document. The move from Australian authorities lead to huge protests from his supporters, sports personalities as well his family members, demanding to allow him to play.

Novak Djokovic to get vaccinated after Rafael Nadal's Australian Open win

After missing out on the Australian Open tennis tournament, there have been questions over Novak Djokovic's participation in the other Grand Slam tennis tournament due to COVID vaccine. However, all the doubts regarding the Novak DJokovic vaccine were put to rest with the Serbian deciding to take the vaccine.

As per the report by MARCA Novak Djokovic biographer, Daniel Muksch while speaking to Heute revealed the main reason behind Serbian's vaccination decision. He said, "From what I have heard from those around him, I think he is getting vaccinated. Perhaps the Australian final has contributed. It may be that Nadal's 21 Grand Slams is driving him to do so."