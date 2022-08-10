Serena Willams Reveals She Turned To Tiger Woods For Retirement Advice: 'He Was Adamant..'

Serena Williams dropped a huge bombshell on Tuesday stating that she is 'evolving away from tennis' toward other things that hold special importance in her life. The 23-time Grand Slam champion hinted about hanging up her tennis racket, most likely after the upcoming US Open. Williams, in her Vogue article, credited golf star Tiger Woods for helping her decide about calling time on her international career.

Serena Williams retirement: US tennis star reveals Tiger Woods' role in her decision

Serena Williams, in her article, revealed how Tiger Woods pursuaded her to give her all on the court to see what unfolds. She wrote,“I was talking to Tiger Woods, who’s a friend, and I told him I needed his advice on my tennis career. I said, ‘I don’t know what to do: I think I’m over it, but maybe I’m not over it.’ He’s Tiger, and he was adamant that I be a beast the same way he is!

When @serenawilliams was trying to figure out what to do with her tennis career, she went to a friend named @TigerWoods:



“He said, ‘Serena, what if you just gave it two weeks? You don’t have to commit to anything. You just go out on the court every day for two weeks and give it your all and see what happens.’ I said, ‘All right, I think I can do that.’ And I didn’t do it. But a month later, I gave it a try," she continued.

"And it felt magical to pick up a racket again. And I was good. I was really good. I went back and forth about whether to play Wimbledon and the U.S. Open after that. As I’ve said, this whole evolution thing has not been easy for me."

Besides, she admitted she was not ready to win Wimbledon this year and go on to tie Margaret Court's record. The American tennis star wrote, "Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, 'See ya!' I get that."

Serena Williams career

Serena Williams has won 73 singles tournaments and a record 23 Grand Slams in the Open Era. She held the top spot in the WTA rankings for a total of 319 weeks and also reached 32 finals, having won five WTA Finals.The 40-year-old has won four Olympic gold medals, one Federation Cup and two Hopman Cups. Besides, she also holds a distinguished position in women's tennis as a player who has completed a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles events.