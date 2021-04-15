Serena Williams Amazon Deal: Tennis Ace Forays Into TV Production With Her Own Docuseries

Tennis ace Serena Williams is perceived to be one of the most decorated personalities in women's tennis. Having won 23 Grand Slams in women's singles tennis, the 39-year-old is only behind Margaret Court when it comes to most Grand Slam victories. Her massive fan following in the world has helped her secure massive endorsement deals with the latest being the Amazon Prime Video partnership.

Serena Williams Amazon deal

As per the Serena Williams Amazon deal, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries about her own life. Williams made the announcement at a charity event organized by Vanity Fair Magazine. The 39-year old told Michael B. Jordan that she hopes to "bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes."

Exclusive: Serena Williams announces a forthcoming docu series on “yours truly” and a first-look deal with Amazon @PrimeVideo Studios. “For me, it’s really about telling great stories that are either untold or unseen or missed." #vfchlive pic.twitter.com/nKM9XeumeR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2021

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke spoke highly of the new partnership with Williams. She praised her as "one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well." At the moment, the docuseries does not have a release date but when it premieres, it will debut directly on Amazon Prime Video.

This is not the first time Williams' story has been portrayed on screen. In 2018, the tennis ace starred in a five-part HBO Sports documentary, Being Serena. The documentary covered her most important moments in life such as giving birth to her daughter and marrying her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 23-times Grand Slam winner is worth $200 million. As of 2020, Serena Williams earnings in career prize money from the WTA stand at a staggering $92,720,122. Moreover, as per Forbes, her earnings of $93 million in prize money is twice as much as any other WTA player.

Most of Serena Williams earnings can be attributed to her lucrative endorsement deals. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist endorses brands such as Nike, Kraft Foods, Gatorade, Delta Air Lines, Pepsi, IBM, among other sponsors. Over the past six years, she has also invested in a portfolio of 50 startups, reportedly worth at least $10 million. She also has a fashion line S by Serena and co-owns a women's soccer team among other ventures.

DISCLAIMER: The Serena Williams net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.