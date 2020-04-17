Serena Williams Attempts Roger Federer's Challenge, Caroline Wozniacki Trolls Her: Watch

Tennis great Roger Federer has been exploring new ways to keep himself entertained during the coronavirus lockdown and he recently came up with a 'Volley At Home' challenge, asking fans and fellow tennis players to take up the challenge. Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff recently took up the Roger Federer challenge and posted a video of the same. On Thursday, former World No.1 Serena Williams joined the bandwagon by posting her version of Roger Federer's volley challenge on Instagram.

Roger Federer's 'Volley At Home' challenge

In this challenge, Roger Federer is seen hitting the ball against the wall while wearing a Panama hat. Federer also asked his followers to reply with a video of them doing the drill and also asked them to choose their hat wisely. The Swiss ace received a great response to the video with fans and tennis players posting video of their own version of the challenge.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Roger Federer trick shot challenge

While keeping himself under self-isolation due to coronavirus, a Roger Federer trick shots video went viral on social media after it was posted by the player himself. In the Roger Federer trick shots video, the Swiss ace can be seen practising his trick shots against the wall. In this video, some of also included his famous 'tweener' shot. Here's the video -

Serena Williams takes up Roger Federer's volley challenge during coronavirus

In the video, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was dressed in Nike gear and was seen hitting ball back and forth against a wall. Serena Williams can be heard saying that she had been doing this drill for days without stopping and made a claim that she had hit the ball back millions or trillions of times. The 38-year-old further added that the only reason behind her doing this drill is because she was using the racquet given to her by Roger Federer 3 years ago at the Hopman Cup. While doing the drill, she also said that she was tired and dizzy but still going to holding on. Here's Serena Williams' volley challenge video -

Carolina Wozniacki reacts to Serena Williams video

Serena Williams' good friend Carolina Wozniacki was quick to respond to a video posted by her. In a cheeky response, Carolina Wozniacki asked Serna Williams about her 'swinging volley'.

Caroline Wozniacki had announced her retirement following her third-round defeat at the Australian Open 2020. Last year, Caroline Wozniacki had made it clear that she would call time on her tennis career at Melbourne Park. The Danish star won her only Grand Slam i.e. Australian Open back in 2018. Caroline Wozniacki, who reached the top of the WTA rankings, became the first player from a Scandinavian nation to achieve the feat. In her tennis career, Caroline Wozniacki won a total of 30 WTA titles.

