Serena Williams Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing News About Physio Battling Cancer

Serena Williams has been away from the tennis court for some time now as she is recovering from a leg injury. The tennis star recently uploaded a video where she can be seen crying while sharing the news regarding her close friend and physio Esther Lee. In the video, Serena Williams made the revelation about Esther Lee battling pancreatic cancer.

The 40-year-old Serena Williams announced that she will be participating in the LA Cancer Challenge 5K on Team Esther to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Serena Williams who failed to control her emotions in the video said, "I don't think I can do this, this is going to be too hard. My dear friend Esther has been a huge part of my own health journey, and now she needs our help as she battles pancreatic cancer".

She further said, "Esther Lee has been named the honourary starter for the LA Cancer Challenge 5K walk-run on October 31st in UCLA, benefitting the Hirshberg Foundation. My family and I have joined Team Esther to help support everyone fighting this disease. Please join us as we raise awareness and race towards a cure by finding and advancing critical research."

Serena William's injuries in 2021

Serena Williams has been stranded on 23 Grand Slams since the 2017 Australian Open. During the US Open Serena Williams announced her withdrawal due to a hamstring injury. Sharing the news on her Instagram account she said, "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one o the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

Williams also looked to win her eighth Wimbledon crown but an ankle injury forced her to retire from the grass-court during her Wimbledon first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on June 29. The injury meant Serena Williams was also forced to miss the Tokyo Olympic Games. Currently, Serena Williams hasn't won a grand slam title since the 2017 Australian Open, finishing runner-up on four occasions.