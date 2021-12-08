Serena Williams Clarifies On Withdrawal From Australian Open: 'Not Where I Need To Be'

American tennis superstar Serena Williams has clarified the omission of her name from the entry list for the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, by issuing a statement on the Australian Open’s website. The statement confirmed that the seven-time champion won't compete in the season-opening major in January following the advice from her medical team. 40-year-old Williams earlier faced a defeat at the hands of Naomi Osaka in straight sets during the semifinal this year and has been out of action ever since her retirement from the first-round match at the Wimbledon Championship due to a right hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, as per AP, clarifying her withdrawal from the major tournament in the statement to the Australian Open’s website, Williams confirmed she has decided not to compete in the Australian Open in Melbourne, following the advice from her medical team. Explaining the same, the seven-time women’s single champion said, “While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete. Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans but am excited to return and compete at my highest level”.

Serena Williams stands at World No. 41 in WTA rankings

Serena last won the Australian Open in 2017, which was also the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Ever since, she suffered a right hamstring injury in the Wimbledon this year and her WTA singles ranking has slipped to No. 41. She has previously won the Australian Open titles in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, and 2017. Along with the exclusion of Serena’s name from the entry list of next year’s tournament, another major talking point for fans was Novak Djokovic’s name in the entry list at No.1.

Novak Djokovic has been named on the entry list at No. 1

Djokovic’s participation has been under doubt because of Australia’s strict Covid-19 protocols, which requires all players, official, and fans to be fully vaccinated. While Djokovic has declined to comment on his vaccination status, he has been included on the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, which starts on January 1. While Serena has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name, Djokovic is currently tied at 20 titles along with tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Nadal has been named in the entry list for next year’s tournament, while Federer skips it to recover from his injury.

