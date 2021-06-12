Serena Williams' Daughter Sports A Mini Version Of Her Iconic Catsuit For Practice

Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr has paid a special tribute to her mother lately by coming up with an innovative idea that has taken social media by storm. While Serena Williams' wait for an elusive 24th Grand Slam continues on the tennis court, her little daughter Alexis has made her proud off by becoming a mini version of the champion player.

It so happened that Serena Williams' little princess had sported a mini version of her signature one-legged catsuit. The image was posted by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. on her verified Instagram page supposedly by her entrepreneur father Alexis Ohanian who is a co-founder of Reddit. The image was captioned as 'Practice makes....'

The winner of 23 tennis Grand Slams Serena Williams had worn a one-legged, red-and-black catsuit during the Australian Open earlier this year.

Serena Williams daughter

On September 1, 2017, Serena Williams and her husband i.e.Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child- a daughter and named her, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who is often referred to as "Olympia".

Serena Williams' daughter's age

Olympia will be turning 4 later this year i.e. in September.

Serena Williams French Open

Having recorded one of her earliest losses in Grand Slams in nearly a year Serena Williams came back empty-handed as the former World No. 1 fell to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in Round 4 of the French Open 2021 on Sunday, June 6.

Serena Williams has been on the hunt for an elusive 24th Slam title without much luck. While she has reached four finals (two Wimbledon and two US Open) since 2017, the Serena Williams record remains the second-best in the world - lagging one title behind Margaret Court's envious collection of 24 Grand Slams.

Besides her overall lack of ability to win the big games and big points in recent years, this year, in particular, has been a tough one for Serena Williams. Battling injury early in the year, Williams had to forfeit her semi-final match against Ash Barty at Melbourne. She then went on to lose her Australian Open semi-final to Naomi Osaka before taking an extended break to switch over to clay. This too, got off to a terrible start, as the legend fell in Round 1 of the Italian Open and Round 2 of the Challenger Parma event.

While she broke down at her press match conference after the Australian Open loss this year, Serena Williams seems to be taking this defeat much better. According to reports, Williams was pleased with her RG performance and said that she was not thinking of retirement at any cost. Subject to such talks for many years now, the GOAT is sure to take them lightly as she prepares for a comeback at Wimbledon - her joint-most successful Slam with the Australian Open.