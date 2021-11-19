Serena Williams 'devastated' Over Peng Shuai's Whereabouts, Pens Strong Message In Support

Support continues to pour in for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai with Serena Williams joining a host of tennis players including Naomi Osaka, Stan Wawrinka regarding her whereabouts and wellbeing. Peng Shuai had earlier made allegations about sexual assault against a senior Chinese politician. Recently, WTA chief Steve Simon had also raised concern over Peng Shuai after an email was posted on China's media from the tennis player.

Serena Williams shows support towards Peng Shuai

Serena Williams, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai in her tweet wrote about feeling devastated and shocked to hear about fellow tennis star, Peng Shuai. She also urged for an investigation on her whereabouts and not staying silent. Here's what Serena Williams had to say about Peng Shuai's whereabout.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

WTA release statement on Peng Shuai wellbeing

On Wednesday, CGTN, the international arm of government-controlled state broadcaster CCTV had released an email which is said to be from Peng Shuai regarding her current whereabout, which has raised doubts over its authenticity. The mail claims that the sexual assault claim "is not true" and adds: "I'm not missing, nor am I unsafe. I've just been resting at home and everything is fine".

On Thursday, WTA chief Steve Simon has released a statement which said, "The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her."

He said, "Peng Shuai displayed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have repeatedly tried to reach her via numerous forms of communication, to no avail."

He added, "Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. The voices of women need to be heard and respected, not censored nor dictated to.”

Peng, 35, is one of China’s most successful tennis players and a former doubles world number one. The Chinese tennis star has won the French Open and Wimbledon. As a singles player, she rose to a career-high of 14 and has defeated top players including Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams elder sister Venus Williams.