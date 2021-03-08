Serena Williams Has Passionate Defence For Meghan Markle, Lashes Out At New-age Journalism

Tennis ace and longtime friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Serena Williams is among the ranks of celebrities who have spoken out in support of the couple in light of recent events. Giving their first interview since their highly publicised split from the British Royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made scathing allegations against the institution and their lack of support for the couple as they were torn apart by British tabloids. The couple's claims of racism and overall lack of humanity could prove to be very damaging for the Windsors who have just managed to come back from the Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Also Read | Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Rips Sexist And Racist Remarks, Calls Her The GOAT

Also Read | Where To Watch 'Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview' Online? Know Here

Meghan Markle interview: Serena Williams' touching message for Markle

The expansive Meghan Markle interview — released, ironically, on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021 — presented a sad state of affairs for women in the world. In conversation with the great Oprah Winfrey, Markle, along with her husband Prince Harry, revealed that she had been driven to the point of suicide by the behaviour of the Royal Family and the British press while she was expecting her first child, Archie. Among the most shocking of her many stories was one where the former Duchess revealed that "certain" member of the Royal Family had been worried about the colour of Archie's skin.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Reveals There Were Conversations About Her Son 'Archie's Skin Colour'

No stranger to ill-treatment by the press and sadly, racist comments, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has spoken out in praise and support of Markle. The two have reportedly been friends since 2010 and Markle has been seen cheering on Williams on multiple occasions — including during her times as a working member of the Royal Family. Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian were also invited to Markle's 2018 wedding with Prince Harry. Talking about the interview on Twitter, Williams said:

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example— with empathy and compassion. She teaches me everyday what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced. I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break up down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. the mental health and consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal. I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law".

Sharing the same post on Instagram, Williams also added, that she was “so proud" of Markle "for being so brave". Buckingham Palace has not made statements regarding the interview yet. There is no official site streaming or televising of the entire interview in India so far.

Also Read | Serena Williams net worth And Naomi Osaka Net Worth After Investments In USA Women's Soccer

Image Credits: AP